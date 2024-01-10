Open Extended Reactions

ONE Championship will return to the United States with two events late in 2024, officials told ESPN on Wednesday.

ONE Fight Night 26 will take place Sept. 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, and ONE Fight Night 28 will be held Nov. 8 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Both state athletic commissions have approved ONE's rules, which are different than the Unified Rules of MMA and include knees to the head of grounded fighters. The MMA promotion is expected to officially announce the news of the two cards later Wednesday.

Both events will air on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada. ONE plans on holding 12 events in 2024 -- one each month -- that will broadcast on the streaming platform, beginning with ONE Fight Night 18 on Jan. 12 in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE's debut card in the U.S. was held May 5, featuring a trilogy fight between all-time great Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes for the ONE 135-pound title.

No fights for the two United States events later this year have been announced yet.