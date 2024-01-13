Open Extended Reactions

The UFC has added a bantamweight matchup between two former champions to its UFC 300 lineup in April.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will face former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 on April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC CEO Dana White announced Friday.

Garbrandt (14-5) publicly called out Figueiredo after his knockout of Brian Kelleher at UFC 296 last month. The two were supposed to fight for Figueiredo's 125-pound championship in 2020, but Garbrandt withdrew with an injured bicep.

Originally from Ohio and now fighting out of Las Vegas, Garbrandt has regained his footing at 135 pounds with back-to-back wins over Kelleher and Trevin Giles. It's the first time he has won consecutive fights since 2016. He went 1-5 in six appearances from 2017 to 2022, during which he endured multiple injuries.

Figueiredo, of Brazil, moved up to the 135-pound division for his latest fight, a unanimous decision over Rob Font last month. He had a notoriously difficult time making the 125-pound weight limit, and has already claimed a No. 8 rank at bantamweight.

The UFC has not yet announced a main event for UFC 300.