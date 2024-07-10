        <
          'The Ultimate Fighter': Grasso vs. Shevchenko results, how to watch and more

          Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are expected to square off in a trilogy bout for the UFC women's flyweight title after the conclusion of Season 32 of "The Ultimate Fighter." Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jul 10, 2024, 03:00 AM

          After what may have been the biggest season in the history of "The Ultimate Fighter" -- as Conor McGregor, MMA's biggest star, made his second run as a coach -- the show is back for Season 32 in June.

          TUF was instrumental in the UFC's explosion of popularity in the early 2000s, shining a spotlight on fighters such as Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock, who coached MMA hopefuls in a season-long competition in which the participants shared a house for several weeks.

          Over the course of 31 seasons, all of which can be seen on ESPN+, the show has featured several UFC champions: Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Michael Bisping, Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker, TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas, as well as stars Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson and Diego Sanchez. Each season tension tends to rise between the coaches building up to a big fight of their own. Fans get to see it all play out behind the scenes.

          The 32nd season of "The Ultimate Fighter" features a coaching matchup between women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champ Valentina Shevchenko. The two are expected to square off in a trilogy bout for Grasso's title after the conclusion of this season. In the first bout, Grasso beat Shevchenko by submission to claim the title. The two fought to a split draw in the second fight.

          This season's TUF competition, which will begin airing June 4 on ESPN and ESPN+, is at featherweight and middleweight. Results of this season can be found at the bottom of this story.

          The coaches

          Alexa Grasso

          Record: 16-3-1
          Age: 30
          From: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
          Notable:

          Valentina Shevchenko

          Record: 23-4-1
          Age: 36
          From: Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
          Notable:

          The fighters

          Featherweights

          Edwin Cooper Jr.

          Record: 6-1
          Age: 31
          Fighting out of: Albuquerque, New Mexico
          Notable:

          • Fought on the PFL Challengers Series in 2022

          • Trains at Jackson Wink MMA -- the same gym as UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones and former UFC champions Holly Holm and Michelle Waterson-Gomez

          Nathan Fletcher

          Record: 8-1
          Age: 26
          Fighting out of: England
          Notable:

          Kaan Ofli

          Record: 10-2-1
          Age: 30
          Fighting out of: Melbourne, Australia
          Notable:

          • Nickname is Genghis

          • Won Hex Fight Series featherweight title in last fight

          • Riding an eight-fight winning streak

          Zygimantas Ramaska

          Record: 9-2
          Age: 24
          Fighting out of: Lithuania
          Notable:

          • Has had only one professional fight go the distance

          • Riding a three-fight winning streak, all wins have come via KO/TKO

          Roedie Roets

          Record: 7-1
          Age: 27
          Fighting out of: South Africa
          Notable:

          • No fights between January 2020 and April 2023

          • Won four of his past five fights

          Mairon Santos

          Record: 13-1
          Age: 23
          Fighting out of: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
          Notable:

          • Trains at Paraná Vale Tudo -- the same gym as Jessica Andrade and Denise Gomes

          • Was supposed to face now-UFC featherweight Sean Woodson in August 2023 but bout was cancelled

          Guillermo Torres

          Record: 7-1
          Age: 37
          Fighting out of: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
          Notable:

          • Each of his past four fights have ended in KO/TKO (three wins, one loss)

          • The oldest fighter on this season of TUF

          Bekhzod Usmonov

          Record: 11-4
          Age: 28
          Fighting out of: Russia
          Notable:

          • Has not fought since December 2022

          Middleweights

          Giannis Bachar

          Record: 9-2
          Age: 33
          Fighting out of: Athens, Greece
          Notable:

          • Cage Warriors Fighting Championship welterweight champion

          • Both of his losses have come by submission

          Omran Chaaban

          Record: 6-1
          Age: 23
          Fighting out of: Helsinki, Finland
          Notable:

          • UAE Warriors welterweight champion

          • Riding a five-fight win streak

          • Has finished each of his past five opponents (two knockouts, three submissions)

          Mark Hulme

          Record: 12-3
          Age: 29
          Fighting out of: Johannesburg, South Africa
          Notable:

          • Riding a four-fight winning streak

          Ryan Loder

          Record: 6-1
          Age: 32
          Fighting out of: Roseville, California
          Notable:

          • Trains at Team Alpha Male, a gym founded by former UFC fighter Urijah Faber

          Shamidkhan Magomedov

          Record: 8-1
          Age: 29
          Fighting out of: Dagestan
          Notable:

          • LFA interim welterweight champion

          • Fought on Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC from 2021 to 2022

          Paddy McCorry

          Record: 4-1
          Age: 26
          Fighting out of: West Belfast, Ireland
          Notable:

          • Each of his wins has come via finish (two knockouts, two submissions)

          Tom Theocharis

          Record: 9-5
          Age: 30
          Fighting out of: Toronto
          Notable:

          • Seven of his eight wins have come by KO/TKO

          • Won the Alaska Combat Entertainment middleweight championship twice

          Robert Valentin

          Record: 10-3, 1 NC
          Age: 29
          Fighting out of: Zurich, Switzerland

          Results:

          Episode 1: Featherweight -- Roedie Roets def. Guillermo Torres by decision

          Episode 2: Middleweight -- Robert Valentin def. Giannis Bachar by KO1

          Episode 3: Featherweight -- Kaan Ofli def. Nathan Fletcher by decision

          Episode 4: Featherweight -- Omran Chaaban def. Shamidkhan Magomedov by SUB2

          Episode 5: Featherweight -- Zygimantas Ramaska def. Bekhzod Usmonov by decision

          Episode 6: Middleweight -- Ryan Loder def. Tom Theocharis by SUB1

