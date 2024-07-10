Open Extended Reactions

After what may have been the biggest season in the history of "The Ultimate Fighter" -- as Conor McGregor, MMA's biggest star, made his second run as a coach -- the show is back for Season 32 in June.

TUF was instrumental in the UFC's explosion of popularity in the early 2000s, shining a spotlight on fighters such as Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock, who coached MMA hopefuls in a season-long competition in which the participants shared a house for several weeks.

Over the course of 31 seasons, all of which can be seen on ESPN+, the show has featured several UFC champions: Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Michael Bisping, Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker, TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas, as well as stars Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson and Diego Sanchez. Each season tension tends to rise between the coaches building up to a big fight of their own. Fans get to see it all play out behind the scenes.

The 32nd season of "The Ultimate Fighter" features a coaching matchup between women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champ Valentina Shevchenko. The two are expected to square off in a trilogy bout for Grasso's title after the conclusion of this season. In the first bout, Grasso beat Shevchenko by submission to claim the title. The two fought to a split draw in the second fight.

This season's TUF competition, which will begin airing June 4 on ESPN and ESPN+, is at featherweight and middleweight. Results of this season can be found at the bottom of this story.

How to watch 'The Ultimate Fighter' on ESPN/ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+. Get ESPN+ here.

Watch on ESPN. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV schedule

Don't have ESPN? Get instant access.

The coaches

Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso will coach opposite Valentina Shevchenko on Season 32 of "The Ultimate Fighter" this season. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Record: 16-3-1

Age: 30

From: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Notable:

Notable wins over Shevchenko and Maycee Barber

Third fighter to win UFC women's flyweight title

Trains with fellow UFC contenders Irene Aldana and Diego Lopes

Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko will coach opposite of Alexa Grasso on Season 32 of "The Ultimate Fighter." Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Record: 23-4-1

Age: 36

From: Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Notable:

The fighters

Featherweights

Record: 6-1

Age: 31

Fighting out of: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Notable:

Fought on the PFL Challengers Series in 2022

Trains at Jackson Wink MMA -- the same gym as UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones and former UFC champions Holly Holm and Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Record: 8-1

Age: 26

Fighting out of: England

Notable:

Six wins by submission

Trains at Next Generation MMA Liverpool; the same gym as UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann

Record: 10-2-1

Age: 30

Fighting out of: Melbourne, Australia

Notable:

Nickname is Genghis

Won Hex Fight Series featherweight title in last fight

Riding an eight-fight winning streak

Record: 9-2

Age: 24

Fighting out of: Lithuania

Notable:

Has had only one professional fight go the distance

Riding a three-fight winning streak, all wins have come via KO/TKO

Record: 7-1

Age: 27

Fighting out of: South Africa

Notable:

No fights between January 2020 and April 2023

Won four of his past five fights

Record: 13-1

Age: 23

Fighting out of: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Notable:

Trains at Paraná Vale Tudo -- the same gym as Jessica Andrade and Denise Gomes

Was supposed to face now-UFC featherweight Sean Woodson in August 2023 but bout was cancelled

Record: 7-1

Age: 37

Fighting out of: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Notable:

Each of his past four fights have ended in KO/TKO (three wins, one loss)

The oldest fighter on this season of TUF

Record: 11-4

Age: 28

Fighting out of: Russia

Notable:

Has not fought since December 2022

Middleweights

Record: 9-2

Age: 33

Fighting out of: Athens, Greece

Notable:

Cage Warriors Fighting Championship welterweight champion

Both of his losses have come by submission

Record: 6-1

Age: 23

Fighting out of: Helsinki, Finland

Notable:

UAE Warriors welterweight champion

Riding a five-fight win streak

Has finished each of his past five opponents (two knockouts, three submissions)

Record: 12-3

Age: 29

Fighting out of: Johannesburg, South Africa

Notable:

Riding a four-fight winning streak

Record: 6-1

Age: 32

Fighting out of: Roseville, California

Notable:

Trains at Team Alpha Male, a gym founded by former UFC fighter Urijah Faber

Record: 8-1

Age: 29

Fighting out of: Dagestan

Notable:

LFA interim welterweight champion

Fought on Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC from 2021 to 2022

Record: 4-1

Age: 26

Fighting out of: West Belfast, Ireland

Notable:

Each of his wins has come via finish (two knockouts, two submissions)

Record: 9-5

Age: 30

Fighting out of: Toronto

Notable:

Seven of his eight wins have come by KO/TKO

Won the Alaska Combat Entertainment middleweight championship twice

Record: 10-3, 1 NC

Age: 29

Fighting out of: Zurich, Switzerland

Results:

Episode 1: Featherweight -- Roedie Roets def. Guillermo Torres by decision

Watch this episode on ESPN+

Episode 2: Middleweight -- Robert Valentin def. Giannis Bachar by KO1

Watch this episode on ESPN+

Episode 3: Featherweight -- Kaan Ofli def. Nathan Fletcher by decision

Watch this episode on ESPN+

Episode 4: Featherweight -- Omran Chaaban def. Shamidkhan Magomedov by SUB2

Watch this episode on ESPN+

Episode 5: Featherweight -- Zygimantas Ramaska def. Bekhzod Usmonov by decision

Watch this episode on ESPN+

Episode 6: Middleweight -- Ryan Loder def. Tom Theocharis by SUB1

Watch this episode on ESPN+