Tracy Cortez says her UFC fight with Rose Namajunas was too big of an opportunity to miss. (0:32)

Tracy Cortez made weight for her UFC main event in an unusual way.

Needing to lose roughly half a pound to get down to 126 pounds for her flyweight bout against Rose Namajunas, Cortez cut off a fistful of her hair.

That did the trick, as she officially weighed in at 126 pounds on the dot Friday. Cortez then posed for the cameras, clipped hair in hand.

Tracy Cortez, a short-notice replacement after Maycee Barber dropped out, cut her hair to make the 126-pound limit for Saturday's fight against Rose Namajunas. Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

"What was it, .5 (pounds)?" she told ESPN afterward. "I was like, 'No hesitation. We'll do whatever it takes. This is a big opportunity.'"

Cortez, 30, and her new bob will face Namajunas in the headliner Saturday night in Denver. Namajunas, who came in at 124.75 pounds Friday, was originally slated to fight Maycee Barber, but Barber withdrew due to ongoing health issues.

Cortez is 11-1 in her MMA career with 11 straight wins. Namajunas (12-6), though, is a -235 favorite, according to ESPN BET.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.