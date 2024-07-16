        <
          How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba

          Amanda Lemos is less than a year removed from a UFC title fight and is looking to build toward another. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
          • ESPN
          Jul 16, 2024, 05:47 PM

          Amanda Lemos meets Virna Jandiroba in the strawweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

          The main card at UFC Apex will be on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 5 p.m.

          Lemos (14-3-1) most recently defeated Mackenzie Dern by decision in February, bouncing back from last year's unsuccessful challenge for the UFC title. Lemos is No. 2 in ESPN's 115-pound rankings.

          The fifth-ranked Jandiroba (20-3) has won three fights in a row, most recently a unanimous decision over Loopy Godínez in March.

          How to watch the fights

          Saturday's UFC fight card

          ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET
          Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba
          Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park
          Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. SeungWoo Choi
          Lightweight: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
          Men's flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva
          Featherweight: Dooho Choi vs. Bill Algeo
          ESPN2/ESPN+, 5 p.m.
          Featherweight: JeongYeong Lee vs. Hyder Amil
          Men's bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson
          Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Dione Barbosa
          Lightweight: Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden
          Women's flyweight: Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova
          Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs. Thomas Petersen

