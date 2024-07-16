How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba

Open Extended Reactions

Amanda Lemos meets Virna Jandiroba in the strawweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The main card at UFC Apex will be on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 5 p.m.

Lemos (14-3-1) most recently defeated Mackenzie Dern by decision in February, bouncing back from last year's unsuccessful challenge for the UFC title. Lemos is No. 2 in ESPN's 115-pound rankings.

The fifth-ranked Jandiroba (20-3) has won three fights in a row, most recently a unanimous decision over Loopy Godínez in March.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park

Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. SeungWoo Choi

Lightweight: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

Men's flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva

Featherweight: Dooho Choi vs. Bill Algeo

ESPN2/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Featherweight: JeongYeong Lee vs. Hyder Amil

Men's bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson

Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Dione Barbosa

Lightweight: Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden

Women's flyweight: Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova

Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs. Thomas Petersen

