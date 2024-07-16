How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba

Amanda Lemos meets Virna Jandiroba in the strawweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The main card at UFC Apex will be on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 5 p.m.
Lemos (14-3-1) most recently defeated Mackenzie Dern by decision in February, bouncing back from last year's unsuccessful challenge for the UFC title. Lemos is No. 2 in ESPN's 115-pound rankings.
The fifth-ranked Jandiroba (20-3) has won three fights in a row, most recently a unanimous decision over Loopy Godínez in March.
Saturday's UFC fight card
ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET
Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba
Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park
Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. SeungWoo Choi
Lightweight: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
Men's flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva
Featherweight: Dooho Choi vs. Bill Algeo
ESPN2/ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Featherweight: JeongYeong Lee vs. Hyder Amil
Men's bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson
Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Dione Barbosa
Lightweight: Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden
Women's flyweight: Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova
Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs. Thomas Petersen
