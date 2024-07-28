Tom Aspinall tells Jon Jones he's better than him after his quick win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. (1:15)

Officially, Tom Aspinall is the UFC's interim heavyweight champion. Unofficially, he's probably the best heavyweight in the world -- and maybe the division's hardest hitter.

Aspinall (15-3) defended his interim championship in emphatic fashion at UFC 304 on Saturday, as he knocked out Curtis Blaydes (18-5) with a left hand and punches on the ground just one minute into their heavyweight title fight. The bout served as the co-main event, inside Co-op Live arena in Manchester.

Immediately after the win, Aspinall called out the undisputed champion Jon Jones, who is widely considered the greatest fighter of all time and is expected to face Stipe Miocic later this year.

"I'm the best finisher in the UFC, if I start to snowball you, you're done," Aspinall said. "Who wants to see Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones?"

Jones, 37, has not previously shown interest in the idea of fighting Aspinall. Jones was set to face Miocic last November in New York City, but withdrew due to injury.

Aspinall, of Salford, England, knocked Blaydes down with a counter jab. The shot didn't put Blaydes out, but it knocked him to his butt and he quickly turtled and covered up from Aspinall's follow-up shots. Aspinall landed a series of unanswered strikes to the side of his head, prompting a stop from the referee.

The victory avenges Aspinall's only loss in the UFC, which came against Blaydes in July 2022 in London. That fight ended in just 15 seconds, when Aspinall's knee gave out as he threw a kick. Aspinall underwent surgery and returned one year later. He has finished three consecutive opponents in the first round since returning.

"I had nothing against [Blaydes] personally, but we needed to put that one to bed," Aspinall said. "It was a freak accident. Now, I've got my revenge. Thank God."

Blaydes looked composed and confident in the fight, but still became the latest victim of Aspinall's speed and finishing ability. He landed a good, short left cross in the first exchange, but got caught by the jab when he came forward moments later. This is the fifth time Blaydes has lost via knockout.

Prior to UFC 304, CEO Dana White said the winner of Aspinall-Blaydes would eventually face the winner of Jones-Miocic, however the future of both Jones and Miocic is uncertain. Jones has fought only once in four years. Miocic, 42, hasn't fought in more than three years.