How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov

Cory Sandhagen meets undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov in the men's bantamweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The main card at Etihad Arena will be on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at noon.

Sandhagen (17-4) has won three fights in a row but has not fought in nearly a year, with his last appearance being a unanimous decision over Rob Font last August. Sandhagen is No. 3 in the ESPN bantamweight rankings.

Nurmagomedov (17-0), cousin of former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and brother of current Bellator lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov, has five wins in the Octagon. His most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Bekzat Almakhan in March.

Sandhagen and Nurmagomedov originally were scheduled fight last August, but Nurmagomedov withdrew with an injury, leading Sandhagen to take the short-notice fight with Font.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET

Men's bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Men's bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Welterweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godínez

Lightweight: Joel Álvarez vs. Elves Brener

ESPN2/ESPN+, 12 p.m.

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya vs. Kauê Fernandes

Heavyweight: Shamil Gaziev vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic

Strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya

Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin

