How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov

Cory Sandhagen meets undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov in the men's bantamweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The main card at Etihad Arena will be on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at noon.
Sandhagen (17-4) has won three fights in a row but has not fought in nearly a year, with his last appearance being a unanimous decision over Rob Font last August. Sandhagen is No. 3 in the ESPN bantamweight rankings.
Nurmagomedov (17-0), cousin of former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and brother of current Bellator lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov, has five wins in the Octagon. His most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Bekzat Almakhan in March.
Sandhagen and Nurmagomedov originally were scheduled fight last August, but Nurmagomedov withdrew with an injury, leading Sandhagen to take the short-notice fight with Font.
How to watch the fights
Watch the main card on ABC and prelims on ESPN2. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV schedule
Watch all of the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
Don't have ABC/ESPN2? Get instant access.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.
Saturday's UFC fight card
ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET
Men's bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Men's bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Welterweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godínez
Lightweight: Joel Álvarez vs. Elves Brener
ESPN2/ESPN+, 12 p.m.
Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya vs. Kauê Fernandes
Heavyweight: Shamil Gaziev vs. Don'Tale Mayes
Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic
Strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes
Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya
Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin
