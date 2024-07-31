        <
          How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov

          Cory Sandhagen will be looking to hand Umar Nurmagomedov his first defeat Saturday. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
          Jul 31, 2024, 01:09 PM

          Cory Sandhagen meets undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov in the men's bantamweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

          The main card at Etihad Arena will be on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at noon.

          Sandhagen (17-4) has won three fights in a row but has not fought in nearly a year, with his last appearance being a unanimous decision over Rob Font last August. Sandhagen is No. 3 in the ESPN bantamweight rankings.

          Nurmagomedov (17-0), cousin of former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and brother of current Bellator lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov, has five wins in the Octagon. His most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Bekzat Almakhan in March.

          Sandhagen and Nurmagomedov originally were scheduled fight last August, but Nurmagomedov withdrew with an injury, leading Sandhagen to take the short-notice fight with Font.

          Saturday's UFC fight card

          ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET
          Men's bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
          Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
          Men's bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
          Welterweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
          Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godínez
          Lightweight: Joel Álvarez vs. Elves Brener
          ESPN2/ESPN+, 12 p.m.
          Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov
          Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya vs. Kauê Fernandes
          Heavyweight: Shamil Gaziev vs. Don'Tale Mayes
          Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic
          Strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes
          Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya
          Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin

