UFC star Conor McGregor received a two-year road ban in Irish courts on Wednesday, over charges stemming from a dangerous driving incident in 2022.

McGregor, 36, was arrested in March 2022 after police officers reportedly pursued him at speeds of approximately 100 mph. On Wednesday, a judge served him a five-month suspended jail sentence and a fine of 5,000 euros. The agreement orders McGregor to keep the peace for two years for the jail sentence to remain suspended.

According to the Irish Mirror, Judge David McHugh called the incident "appalling" and McGregor's criminal record "noteworthy." In addition to several other driving incidents, McGregor pleaded guilty to an assault charge in 2019 for punching a man in an Irish pub.

McGregor (22-6) was supposed to return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years in late June but withdrew from a scheduled fight against Michael Chandler with a broken pinkie. He has publicly expressed a desire to rebook the Chandler fight as soon as possible, but the UFC has not announced a new date.