In his first UFC main event, Umar Nurmagomedov soundly defeated Cory Sandhagen over the course of 25 minutes, and he didn't even really need to wrestle to do it.

Nurmagomedov (18-0), the younger cousin of retired legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, earned a unanimous decision, winning by scores of 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46. The No. 1 contender bout at 135 pounds headlined UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The victory almost certainly earns him a future title shot at 135 pounds, against the winner of a September title fight between champion Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

"I don't worry who is going to win [between those two]," Nurmagomedov said. "It doesn't matter. Just give me title shot. O'Malley, Merab, someone else, it doesn't matter. Now, talk about how I haven't beat anybody. Cory was [ranked No. 2]. Now you can cry. I'm coming for you."

Wrestling was very much part of Nurmagomedov's game plan, as it always is, but he looked more than comfortable against Sandhagen (17-5) on the feet. Sandhagen, who is viewed as one of the most dynamic strikers in the division, did an excellent job of stuffing takedowns and getting back to his feet in scrambles, but he had his hands full on the feet.

Nurmagomedov countered Sandhagen well all five rounds, landing quick, explosive hooks on the inside any time Sandhagen got caught reaching. Sandhagen did well targeting Nurmagomedov's legs with kicks, but Nurmagomedov outstruck him 116-77 and bloodied his right eye in the second round.

And almost simply to remove any drama from the scorecards, Nurmagomedov converted at least one takedown in all five rounds, usually near the end of the frame.

"I have to believe in my striking," Nurmagomedov said. "Second round, I began to feel that I can beat him in the striking, too. And I did this."

Nurmagomedov should fly up the bantamweight rankings with the victory. His older cousin Khabib was in his corner, as well as his brother Usman Nurmagomedov, who is an undefeated lightweight champion for Bellator MMA.