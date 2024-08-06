Open Extended Reactions

The UFC has tapped a middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho to headline a UFC Fight Night event in less than three weeks.

The UFC Fight Night is scheduled to take place on Aug. 24 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Promotion officials announced the 185-pound contest as its headliner Tuesday.

Cannonier (17-7) is coming off a fourth-round TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov in June. Prior to that loss, the 40-year-old former title challenger was building his case for a second run at a UFC championship, with ranked wins over the likes of Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori.

Brazilian Borralho (16-1) is looking to introduce himself as new blood in the middleweight title picture. The 31-year-old fought his way into the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series in 2021 and has gone 6-0 inside the promotion with two finishes. Most recently, he knocked out veteran Paul Craig at UFC 301 in May.

Current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is scheduled to defend the belt at UFC 305 on Aug. 17 in Perth, Australia -- one week before this significant middleweight matchup.