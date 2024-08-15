Open Extended Reactions

The UFC heads back to the "Great White North" on Nov. 2 for a UFC Fight Night event at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The main event will feature former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas facing Erin Blanchfield in a women's flyweight battle while the co-main event will be a heavyweight tilt between Derrick Lewis and Alexandr Romanov.

Namajunas (13-6 MMA, 11-5 UFC) is currently ranked the No. 5 flyweight by the UFC and is coming off back-to-back wins against Tracy Cortez and Amanda Ribas. The fight will mark her third outing of 2024 as she aims to close in on title contention. She's 2-1 since making her flyweight debut in 2023 with a loss to Manon Fiorot.

Blanchfield (12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) hopes to return to the win column after suffering her first loss in the UFC to Fiorot in March. She is currently ranked the No. 8 flyweight in the UFC and started her tenure in the promotion with six consecutive wins before being upended by Fiorot.

Lewis (28-12 MMA, 19-10 UFC) returns to action after stopping Rodrigo Nascimento in the third round in May. The stoppage extended Lewis' record for the most knockouts in UFC history to 15. "The Black Beast" is currently ranked the No. 11 heavyweight by the UFC.

Romanov (17-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) has lost three of his past four fights, including a first-round submission loss to Jailton Almeida in June. "King Kong" started his professional MMA career with 16 consecutive wins with 15 finishes before stumbling to a 1-3 record over the past two years. He is ranked No. 13 by the UFC in the heavyweight division.