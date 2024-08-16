Open Extended Reactions

Two title fights are set to headline UFC 307 on Oct. 5, UFC CEO Dana White announced Friday.

Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will seek his third defense this year when he faces Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event at UFC 307 inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

A women's bantamweight title fight between champion Raquel Pennington and Julianna Peña will co-headline.

Pereira (11-2), of Brazil, is putting together a monster year. He has already knocked out two former champions this year, at UFC 300 and UFC 303, and teased a potential move to heavyweight in the future.

He will face a fellow kickboxer in Rountree (19-5), who has not fought in 2024 but is coming off a devastating knockout win over Anthony Smith in December.

Pennington (16-8) will look to extend her six-fight winning streak against Peña (10-5), a former champion who has not fought since she surrendered the title in an immediate rematch against Amanda Nunes in July 2022. Peña won the belt in a shocking upset of Nunes in 2021 but suffered a lopsided defeat in the highly anticipated rematch.

The card also features former PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison in a bout against Ketlen Vieira. Harrison will almost certainly face the winner of the co-main event in a future title shot if she gets past Vieira.