How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho

Top-10 middleweight Jared Cannonier meets surging Caio Borralho in Saturday's main event in Las Vegas, headlining an event that also features the finals in two weight classes of Season 32 of "The Ultimate Fighter."

The main card at UFC Apex will be on ESPN and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.

Cannonier (17-7) has won two of his last three fights but is coming off a fourth-round knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in June. Cannonier, who challenged for the 185-pound championship in 2022, is No. 7 in the ESPN middleweight rankings.

Borralho (16-1, 1 NC) has won 13 fights in a row, including six straight in the UFC, and is unbeaten in his most recent 16. He is coming off a second-round KO of Paul Craig in May.

In the TUF middleweight finale, Ryan Loder (7-1) faces Robert Valentin (11-3). Kaan Ofli (11-2-1) meets Mairon Santos (14-1) for the TUF featherweight title.

Saturday's UFC fight card

ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho

Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci

Middleweight: Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin (*)

Featherweight: Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos (**)

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Michael Morales

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert

ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lightweight: Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall

Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Jose Medina

Lightweight: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop

Women's bantamweight: Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Josiane Nunes

Featherweight: Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher

Women's flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo

* = TUF middleweight final | ** = TUF featherweight final

