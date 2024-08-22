How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho

Top-10 middleweight Jared Cannonier meets surging Caio Borralho in Saturday's main event in Las Vegas, headlining an event that also features the finals in two weight classes of Season 32 of "The Ultimate Fighter."
The main card at UFC Apex will be on ESPN and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.
Cannonier (17-7) has won two of his last three fights but is coming off a fourth-round knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in June. Cannonier, who challenged for the 185-pound championship in 2022, is No. 7 in the ESPN middleweight rankings.
Borralho (16-1, 1 NC) has won 13 fights in a row, including six straight in the UFC, and is unbeaten in his most recent 16. He is coming off a second-round KO of Paul Craig in May.
In the TUF middleweight finale, Ryan Loder (7-1) faces Robert Valentin (11-3). Kaan Ofli (11-2-1) meets Mairon Santos (14-1) for the TUF featherweight title.
Saturday's UFC fight card
ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET
Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho
Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci
Middleweight: Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin (*)
Featherweight: Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos (**)
Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Michael Morales
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert
ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Lightweight: Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall
Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Jose Medina
Lightweight: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop
Women's bantamweight: Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Josiane Nunes
Featherweight: Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher
Women's flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo
* = TUF middleweight final | ** = TUF featherweight final
