          How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady

          Gilbert Burns will be looking to halt a two-fight skid on Sept. 7. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Sep 5, 2024, 01:14 PM

          Gilbert Burns meets Sean Brady in the welterweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

          The fights at UFC Apex will be on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET and prelims at 4 p.m.

          Burns (22-7) has lost his last two fights, most recently a third-round KO defeat at the hands of Jack Della Maddalena in March. But Burns, just three years removed from challenging for the UFC's 170-pound title, is No. 6 in the ESPN welterweight rankings.

          Ninth-ranked Brady (16-1) is coming off a third-round submission win over Kelvin Gastelum in December, bouncing back from his only career defeat, a Round 2 KO to Belal Muhammad in October 2022.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch all of the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          The UFC fight card

          ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
          Women's flyweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva
          Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson
          Men's flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden
          Lightweight: Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz
          Lightweight: Rongzhu vs. Chris Padilla
          ESPN+, 4 p.m.
          Lightweight: Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte
          Men's flyweight: Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima
          Featherweight: Yizha vs. Gabriel Santos
          Strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
          Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Dylan Budka
          Featherweight: Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher

