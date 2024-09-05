How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady

Gilbert Burns meets Sean Brady in the welterweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The fights at UFC Apex will be on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET and prelims at 4 p.m.
Burns (22-7) has lost his last two fights, most recently a third-round KO defeat at the hands of Jack Della Maddalena in March. But Burns, just three years removed from challenging for the UFC's 170-pound title, is No. 6 in the ESPN welterweight rankings.
Ninth-ranked Brady (16-1) is coming off a third-round submission win over Kelvin Gastelum in December, bouncing back from his only career defeat, a Round 2 KO to Belal Muhammad in October 2022.
The UFC fight card
ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
Women's flyweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva
Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson
Men's flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden
Lightweight: Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz
Lightweight: Rongzhu vs. Chris Padilla
ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Lightweight: Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte
Men's flyweight: Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima
Featherweight: Yizha vs. Gabriel Santos
Strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Dylan Budka
Featherweight: Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher
