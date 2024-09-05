How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady

Open Extended Reactions

Gilbert Burns meets Sean Brady in the welterweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fights at UFC Apex will be on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET and prelims at 4 p.m.

Burns (22-7) has lost his last two fights, most recently a third-round KO defeat at the hands of Jack Della Maddalena in March. But Burns, just three years removed from challenging for the UFC's 170-pound title, is No. 6 in the ESPN welterweight rankings.

Ninth-ranked Brady (16-1) is coming off a third-round submission win over Kelvin Gastelum in December, bouncing back from his only career defeat, a Round 2 KO to Belal Muhammad in October 2022.

The UFC fight card

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

Women's flyweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva

Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson

Men's flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden

Lightweight: Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Lightweight: Rongzhu vs. Chris Padilla

ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lightweight: Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte

Men's flyweight: Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima

Featherweight: Yizha vs. Gabriel Santos

Strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Dylan Budka

Featherweight: Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher

