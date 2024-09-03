Open Extended Reactions

The UFC's return to Edmonton, Alberta on Nov. 2 has a new main event.

UFC CEO Dana White announced on X that former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will face Amir Albazi at Rogers Place in what will likely be a title eliminator.

Moreno (9-5-2 UFC, 21-8-2 MMA) last fought in February when he dropped a split decision to Brandon Royval. The former two-time flyweight champion announced he would take a hiatus from competition shortly after the loss.

Moreno famously fought in a quadrilogy against Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title. Moreno won two of the four fights, including the final fight in January 2023 when he regained the title with a stoppage win.

The Assassin Baby's reign wouldn't last long as he was dethroned by current champion Alexandre Pantoja six months later.

Moreno's return to action will be against Albazi (5-0 UFC, 17-1 MMA), who will be making a return of his own after over a year off. Albazi last defeated Kai Kara-France by split decision in June 2023 and was originally slated to face Moreno in February but was forced out with a neck injury and replaced by Royval.

The Moreno-Albazi tilt bumps the original main event fight between Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield to the co-main event.

The UFC Fight Night card will also feature Derrick Lewis facing Jhonata Diniz in heavyweight action.