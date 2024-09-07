Open Extended Reactions

Dustin Poirier says he will return to the Octagon for one last fight.

Poirier, 35, teased the idea of retirement after his loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June but has reversed course.

Responding to a post on X urging him to fight again, Poirier replied, "I will. Once more into the fray, into the last good fight I'll ever know. Live and die on this day, live and die on this day."

There is no date or opponent set for Poirier's final fight.

Poirier (30-9 MMA, 22-8 UFC) initially suggested his fight against Makhachev might be his last as he had fallen short in his quest to become the undisputed lightweight champion for the third time.

Poirier lost to Makhachev by submission in the fifth round.