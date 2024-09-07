Open Extended Reactions

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson is calling it a career.

The former UFC flyweight champion, current ONE Championship flyweight champion and arguably one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time announced Friday night at ONE 168 in Denver that he will be hanging up the gloves.

Johnson, 38, retires with a professional MMA record of 25-4-1 and leaves behind a decorated legacy in which he is widely recognized as the best to ever compete in the flyweight division. Johnson announced his retirement in the state where he last competed, defeating Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision to retain the flyweight championship in May 2023.

"Like I said last time, when I came to Denver, Colorado, I told you guys that was potentially my last fight and I was not lying," a tearful Johnson said. "I am done competing in mixed martial arts."

Known for his lightning speed, exceptional wrestling and elusive movement, Johnson's outstanding MMA career was fought primarily in the UFC and ONE Championship. The AMC Pankration fighter started his UFC tenure as a bantamweight in 2011 and fell short in his attempt to win the UFC 135-pound title against Dominick Cruz. The promotion would introduce the flyweight division in early 2012, which was better suited for Johnson. He participated in a tournament to determine an inaugural flyweight champion and defeated Joseph Benavidez by split decision at UFC 152 to claim gold.

From 2012 to 2017, Johnson tore through the division, turning back opponents in dominant fashion. News began to surface in 2018 that the UFC had considered shuttering the division due to the promotion's smallest weight class lacking star power. This was due in large part to Johnson's commanding reign as champion and the promotion's inability to find him a rival. Johnson lost his title to Henry Cejudo by a controversial split decision and was subsequently traded to ONE Championship for Ben Askren in 2018.

Fighting out of Parkland, Washington, Johnson made his debut for the promotion in 2019 and fell short in his initial attempt to win ONE Championship gold against Moraes in 2021. However, Johnson would make good on his second attempt, knocking out Moraes in 2022, and he went on to take the rubber match in 2023.

Although he hasn't competed in the UFC in over five years, Johnson still holds many UFC flyweight records, including most wins (13), most finishes (7) and longest winning streak (13), among others.

It was announced during the broadcast that Johnson would be the first fighter inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame.

The ONE flyweight title will be vacated, but Johnson wasn't going to leave the belt in the cage on this night.

"They wanted me to leave the belt in here, but I ain't doing that s---," Johnson said. "I came into this sport a champ and I'm leaving as a champ, too."