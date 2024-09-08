Open Extended Reactions

Usman Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title with a unanimous decision over Alexander Shabliy in the main event of Bellator Championship Series 4 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The fight lacked much in the way of action and drama as Nurmagomedov (18-0, 1 NC) won a tactical battle, plucking away with punches and kicks to scratch out the win with scores of 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46.

"He was such a tough guy," Nurmagomedov, 26, said of his Russian opponent. "I am happy with my victory and want to defend my title next in Dubai."

Former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee sat cageside and could be next for the champion should he get past Paul Hughes when they meet in October.

Nurmagomedov is the younger brother of UFC bantamweight Umar, cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib and teammate of current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. His victory Saturday marked the second successful defense of his lightweight title, which he won in November 2022. His October 2023 unanimous decision win over Brent Primus was overturned to a no contest after Nurmagomedov tested positive for a banned substance in a prescription drug.

Cooper Neill/Bellator

Fighting out of Russia, Shabliy (24-4) entered the fight unbeaten in his nine previous professional fights, including a unanimous decision over former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull last November and proved to be a tough nut for Nurmagomedov to crack. However, his reluctance to initiate the action cost him his first opportunity at a world title.

Nurmagomedov, arguably the most dynamic striker at Eagle MMA, routinely switched stances and offered different offensive looks to create an opening. But Shabliy was defensively responsible and effectively countered with the right hand whenever Nurmagomedov closed the distance. But those punches were too far and few between to win over the judges.

Nurmagomedov continued to press forward in the second round, but Shabliy managed to thwart the Dagestani fighter's takedown attempts and stay out of danger. Nurmagomedov started to find a home for the leg kicks in the third round and landed a solid uppercut in another tense round of action as the crowd grew restless due to the lack of drama.

The biggest moment of the fight came late in the fourth round when Nurmagomedov slammed a left head kick into Shabliy's head and secured a takedown. The champion managed top control for the final 75 seconds of the round.

The final round was much of the same as Shabliy waited to find the perfect shot and Nurmagomedov refused to give it to him. A smattering of boos echoed in the arena with both fighters unable to mount up much offense with the fight drawing to a close.