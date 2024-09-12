Sean "Suga" O'Malley joins "First Take" and says it doesn't matter how good Merab Dvalishvili's cardio is if he's "sleeping on the canvas." (2:13)

The UFC has a history of paying performance bonuses to athletes at every event. This weekend, it will potentially dole out one of those bonuses to a fan.

UFC CEO Dana White said he will pay $25,000 to anyone who identifies hidden Easter eggs in a running movie that will air during UFC Noche on Saturday at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The event, also known as UFC 306, will be the first live sporting affair to take place at the Sphere, and White has said it will be a one-and-done occasion.

The UFC has partnered with multiple creative artists to produce a movie that will air between bouts, along with 10 different "worlds" that will play on-screen during fights.

"There's a movie, there's chapters," White said at a news conference on Tuesday. "Each chapter starts before the next fight, so there will be a show open, then the first movie will run and it will end at the end of the night. Then, we call them 'worlds,' and the fight will live inside this world, and the world will evolve while the fights are going on.

"There are also going to be Easter eggs in each one of these films. We're working it out with legal right now, but what I want to do [is] if somebody can find all the Easter eggs, I'll give you $25,000."

The pay-per-view event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili and co-headlined by a women's flyweight title bout between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. White has described the event as a "love letter to Mexico" and said the company has spent $20 million on its production.