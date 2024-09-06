How to watch or stream UFC 306: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili tells Andreas Hale how he is healing from the now infamous picture he posted of the cut to his face. (2:32)

Sean O'Malley makes the second defense of his UFC men's bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of two-title-fight UFC 306 on Saturday, Sept. 14, in Las Vegas.

The event, which the fight promotion is billing as Noche UFC becauase it falls on Mexican Independence Day weekend, also features a women's flyweight title bout between champion Alexa Grasso and former champ Valentina Shevchenko.

The main card at Sphere is on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m.

O'Malley (18-1, 1 NC) is unbeaten in his most recent seven bouts, including a decision win over Marlon Vera in March in his first title defense. O'Malley is No. 4 in the ESPN pound-for-pound men's rankings.

Dvalishvili (17-4) has won 10 in a row, most recently a February decision over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. He is No. 2 in the ESPN men's bantamweight rankings.

Neither Grasso (16-3-1) nor Shevchenko (23-4-1) has fought since last September's split draw, which was a rematch of the March 2023 bout in which Grasso took away the title via fourth-round submission. Grasso is No. 2 in the ESPN pound-for-pound women's rankings, Shevchenko No. 3.

What are the storylines behind the top fights at UFC 306? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 306 essentials.

How to watch the fights

The fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Men's bantamweight championship: Sean O'Malley (c) vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Women's flyweight: Alexa Grasso (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Featherweight: Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics

Men's flyweight: Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Ode' Osbourne

ESPNNews/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET

Women's bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont

Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Manuel Torres

Strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza

Men's flyweight: Édgar Cháirez vs. Kevin Borjas

Men's bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng

(c) = defending champion

