          How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi

          Brandon Moreno will be looking to end a two-fight skid Saturday. Jason da Silva/USA Today Sports
          • ESPN
          Oct 30, 2024, 04:15 PM

          Former two-time UFC men's flyweight champion Brandon Moreno meets Amir Albazi in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta.

          All of the fights at Rogers Place are on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims at 5 p.m.

          Moreno (21-8-2), who reigned from 2021 to 2022 and again in 2023, has lost his last two fights, both by split decision. Nonetheless, he is still No. 3 in the ESPN men's flyweight rankings.

          Albazi (17-1) has won six fights in a row but is unranked because of inactivity. He has not competed since his split-decision win over Kai Kara-France in June 2023.

          The women's flyweight co-main event pits former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas against pound-for-pound top-10 flyweight Erin Blanchfield.

          Check back here on Saturday for fight coverage.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch all of the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          Saturday's fight card

          ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET
          Men's flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
          Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas
          Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz
          Light heavyweight: Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro
          Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
          Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles
          ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET
          Men's bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Munhoz
          Women's flyweight: Ariane da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
          Men's bantamweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry
          Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal
          Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
          Men's bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey vs. Garrett Armfield
          Men's bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson
          Women's flyweight: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic

