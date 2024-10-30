How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi

Open Extended Reactions

Former two-time UFC men's flyweight champion Brandon Moreno meets Amir Albazi in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta.

All of the fights at Rogers Place are on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims at 5 p.m.

Moreno (21-8-2), who reigned from 2021 to 2022 and again in 2023, has lost his last two fights, both by split decision. Nonetheless, he is still No. 3 in the ESPN men's flyweight rankings.

Albazi (17-1) has won six fights in a row but is unranked because of inactivity. He has not competed since his split-decision win over Kai Kara-France in June 2023.

The women's flyweight co-main event pits former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas against pound-for-pound top-10 flyweight Erin Blanchfield.

Check back here on Saturday for fight coverage.

How to watch the fights

Watch all of the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

Saturday's fight card

ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

Men's flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi

Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz

Light heavyweight: Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles

ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET

Men's bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Munhoz

Women's flyweight: Ariane da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Men's bantamweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry

Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal

Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Men's bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey vs. Garrett Armfield

Men's bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson

Women's flyweight: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic

