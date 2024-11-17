Jon Jones dominates a one-sided fight vs. former two-time champ Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309. (1:58)

Jon Jones delivered another decisive performance in his second fight at heavyweight.

Jones landed a spinning back kick to the ribs of Stipe Miocic which folded the former champion and forced the referee to end the fight near the end of the third round. With the win, Jones extends his unbeaten streak to 20 fights, as he logs his 16th UFC title win, extending the record for the most in the promotion's history.

The co-main event looked to be a blowout, as Charles Oliveira was dominant through four rounds against Michael Chandler. However, in the fifth round, Chandler found something, as he nearly pulled off an all-time comeback that had Oliveira on the brink. In the end, Oliveira survived, and took home a decisive unanimous decision win.

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale, Jeff Wagenheim, Dre Waters and Eddie Maisonet III highlight everything that happened inside Madison Square Garden at UFC 309.

The UFC 309 fight card

12 fights are on the card in MSG, which one will stand out the most?

(c) = defending champion