Open Extended Reactions

Going into 2024, very few fight fans were familiar with Carlos Prates. That will not be the case going into 2025.

Prates (21-6) put what probably will be the finishing touch on his 2024 campaign Saturday, as he knocked out veteran Neil Magny (29-13) with a straight left hand in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. The victory was Prates' first in a UFC main event and moved him to 4-0 in the Octagon this year, with all four wins coming by knockout. It probably will also move Prates into the UFC's top-15 rankings at welterweight.

"I am feeling awesome," Prates said. "This has been the best year of my life, of my career. In 10 months, three [fight night] bonuses. It's been a lot of hard work from me and my team."

The 31-year-old Brazilian, who trains out of the surging Fight Nerds camp in Sao Paulo, called for his next matchup to come against Australia's Jack Della Maddalena in February in Sydney.

The knockout, which came in the final 10 seconds of the opening round, was probably the best yet of Prates' young career in the UFC. Magny, 37, got off to a good enough start as he looked to crash Prates into the fence, take him down and simply wear him out any way possible. He landed some respectable punches on the feet and held Prates up against the fence in the clinch.

But Prates' accuracy and power quickly turned the fight in his favor. He hurt Magny with a very short counter elbow during an exchange, and calmly pursued him around the Octagon as Magny tried to recover. Eventually, he landed the straight left to Magny's temple, which resulted in a highlight-reel, walk-off knockout. The blow didn't even land cleanly, as it partially grazed off Magny's glove.

Prates earned a UFC contract as a contestant on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2023. He has now knocked out his past 10 opponents.