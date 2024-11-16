Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- A middleweight bout between former champion Chris Weidman and Eryk Anders was pulled from UFC 309 on Saturday when Anders fell ill from "unspecified medical issues," the UFC announced during the broadcast for the event.

Weidman posted on X that he was "completely devastated" by the short-notice cancellation, which came just hours before the New Yorker was slated to make the walk to the Octagon at Madison Square Garden in his home state.

"I'm super bummed out," Weidman said in the video. "I felt so good for this fight. I was so ready. My head is spinning right now that this is happening. I was about to walk into the arena."

Weidman sought to extend his winning streak to two after defeating Bruno Silva by technical decision in March. Anders was also coming off of a victory in March against Jamie Pickett.

"I was so excited to put on a show at Madison Square Garden," Weidman said. "I'm so gutted."