Alexandre Pantoja celebrates after Round 2 victory over Kai Asakura (1:49)

Alexandre Pantoja did it again.

Pantoja took on former two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura in the main event at UFC 310, and in the second round the champ would assert his dominance. Pantoja took Asakura's back, locked in the rear-naked choke, and forced the referee to stop the fight. The win makes for three successful flyweight title defenses for Pantoja.

The co-main event saw Shavkat Rakhmonov defeat Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision, thus earning a future fight with current welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale, Jeff Wagenheim, Dre Waters and Eddie Maisonet III highlight everything happening in and around the UFC pay-per-view event.

Highlights from UFC 310

Luque earns submission win over Gorimbo

play 1:18 Vicente Luque chokes Themba Gorimbo unconscious Vicente Luque submits Themba Gorimbo via anaconda choke and Gorimbo goes unconscious.

Chiesa submits Griffin

play 1:03 Michael Chiesa submits Max Griffin late in Round 3 Michael Chiesa gets the victory over Max Griffin on his birthday at UFC 310.

Hooper forces Guida to tap

play 1:21 Chase Hooper gets Clay Guida to tap via armbar Chase Hooper submits Clay Guida with a beautiful armbar in their fight at UFC 310.

Nzechukwu KOs Brzeski