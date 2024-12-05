Open Extended Reactions

Conor McGregor, who was recently found liable in a sexual assault case in Ireland, was ordered by a Dublin judge on Thursday to cover the complainant's legal fees in addition to damages.

The amount of the legal fees was not disclosed.

A jury ruled against McGregor late last month in the civil case, which stemmed from an incident in December 2018. He was ordered to pay the complainant 248,000 euros, or about $257,000.

McGregor, 36, admitted in court that he had sex with the complainant following a Christmas party at a Dublin hotel but has maintained it was consensual. He has stated he intends to appeal the verdict.

Several of McGregor's sponsors have dropped their relationships with him in the wake of the civil case, including Proper No. 12 whiskey, which he helped found in 2018. Multiple retailers in Ireland announced they would remove his products from their shelves.

The UFC has not publicly commented on the ruling against McGregor. He is still under exclusive contract with the promotion but has not fought since 2021.