LAS VEGAS -- Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his flyweight championship by submitting promotional newcomer Kai Asakura in the second round of their UFC 310 main event showdown Saturday in front of 18,648 fans at T-Mobile Arena.

Pantoja neutralized the former RIZIN bantamweight champion's explosive striking by bringing the fight to the canvas in the second round, where the Brazilian's exceptional grappling swiftly ended Asakura's attempt to become the first Japanese UFC champion.

Asakura signed with the UFC in June and was immediately elevated into the flyweight title picture, presenting a fresh new opponent for Pantoja. But the Brazilian turned in a masterful performance that cemented his place as the best flyweight in the world.

"This is the level, UFC level, that's here -- so high. You think some Japanese [fighter] is gonna come here and take my belt? No," Pantoja said. "When the Octagon is locked, this is my town, this is my city."

After stymying Asakura's striking in the opening round, Pantoja opened the second by pressuring his opponent into the fence. During a scramble, Pantoja immediately took Asakura's back, dragged the fight to the canvas and began to fish for a rear-naked choke. Asakura was quickly overwhelmed and succumbed to Pantoja's grip; rather than tap, he was put to sleep at the 2:05 mark.

Pantoja (29-5) extended his winning streak to seven and made his third successful defense of the flyweight title he won in 2023 by defeating Brandon Moreno.

Although he is now second all time in flyweight title fight wins at four, he remains far behind the recently retired Demetrious Johnson's 12. But Pantoja continues to chase greatness and threw down a challenge to "Mighty Mouse."

"He doesn't fight anymore. He retired this year," Pantoja said of Johnson. "But this is something for you, Demetrious Johnson. I'm the GOAT here. If you want to prove you're the GOAT, come back."

Alexandre Pantoja submitted Kai Asakura and then issued a challenge to the recently retired Demetrious Johnson. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Pantoja might not get his wish with Johnson, but there are several options for his next title defense with Kai Kara-France, Amir Albazi and Brandon Royval waiting.

With another notch under his belt, Pantoja is establishing a legacy of his own.