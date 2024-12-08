Open Extended Reactions

UFC 310 featured a No. 1 contender fight, a title fight debut and much more.

While the card lacked the flashy finishes many may have expected, the night was capped with an impressive title defense by men's flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, who beat UFC newcomer Kai Asakura in the main event. Also, the card featured some notable contests, including one finished with a rare D'Arce choke thanks to Vicente Luque.

After each pay-per-view, we break down and assess the quality of each fight and the fight card itself based on the skill displayed, competitiveness and what is at stake. We look at all 14 fights of UFC 310, including the high-stakes co-main event between welterweights Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry and Pantoja welcoming Asakura to the UFC.

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura