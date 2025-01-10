Open Extended Reactions

Robin Fraser will take charge of of Toronto FC as the team's new manager, the MLS side said on Friday, after former head coach John Herdman resigned amid the Canada Soccer drone scandal.

Fraser, a former assistant coach with the club who spent several years in the league as a defender, most recently served as manager of the Colorado Rapids and is under contract with Toronto through the 2027 MLS season.

"Robin has one of the most accomplished careers in MLS, combining a multitude of experience as both a player and coach," Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement.

"As a person, he exemplifies our club values to the highest degree, and as a manager, we are confident in his ability to achieve sporting success."

Herdman stepped down in November after the drone scandal that unfolded at the Paris Olympics, which led to Bev Priestman being fired as Canada's women's head coach.

Robin Fraser has been appointed as the new manager of Toronto FC. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Zealand complained that Canadian staff flew drones over their training sessions before their opening match in Paris.

Herdman is a former head coach for both the men's and women's teams. Toronto FC did not give a reason for his resignation, though an independent review said it had "initiated a proceeding" with regard to Herdman.