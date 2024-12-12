How to watch UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

UFC closes out its 2024 campaign with a welterweight clash between three-time title challenger Colby Covington and one of the hottest fighters in the division, Joaquin Buckley. The bout headlines UFC Fight Night on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+, with prelims starting at 7 p.m.

Covington (17-4) ends his yearlong hiatus since challenging Leon Edwards for the welterweight title in December 2023 at UFC 296 in Las Vegas. Covington, 36, is 16-1 in non-title matchups.

Buckley (20-6) shifted to the welterweight ranks last year and has been rolling ever since, winning five straight matches to climb into the top 10. Buckley, 30, stopped Stephen Thompson with a leaping right hand in his last fight at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City.

Here is a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar

Lightweight: Joel Álvarez vs. Drakkar Klose

Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla

Featherweight: Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima

Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras

Women's strawweight: Josefine Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez

ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley

Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Flyweight: Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva

Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos

Light heavyweight: Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

Fans can also consider FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.