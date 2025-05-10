UFC 315 LIVE: Results and analysis for Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena

Open Extended Reactions

Belal Muhammad goes for his first defense of the UFC welterweight title when he faces Jack Della Maddalena in the main event at UFC 315 in Montreal.

Muhammad, who beat Leon Edwards at UFC 304 to claim the championship, has not lost a fight since January 2019. Della Maddalena, who is undefeated inside the Octagon is challenging for the title for the first time. He enters the fight following a third-round TKO win over Gilbert Burns.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko puts her women's flyweight title on the line against Manon Fiorot. Most recently, Shevchenko ended her trilogy against Alexa Grasso with a unanimous decision victory over Grasso at UFC 306 in September. Fiorot, a fellow first-time UFC title challenger, is also unbeaten in the promotion.

Also on the card, former bantamweight champion José Aldo takes on Aiemann Zahabi and Grasso goes head-to-head with rising women's flyweight contender Natalia Silva.

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale and Jeff Wagenheim break down all the action of UFC 315 in Montreal.