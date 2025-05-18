Open Extended Reactions

Former Bellator MMA bantamweight champion Patchy Mix has signed an exclusive deal with the UFC and will make his promotional debut against Mario Bautista at UFC 316 on June 7.

UFC officials announced the signing on Saturday.

Mix (20-1), 31, was a two-time defending Bellator champion. The PFL, which absorbed Bellator's roster in 2025, released Mix from any contractual rights earlier this month. He has not fought since May 2024.

Fighting out of Las Vegas, Mix holds notable wins over Sergio Pettis, Magomed Magomedov and Raufeon Stots. He has trained with current UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Bautista (15-2), also 31, is looking to capitalize off the biggest win of his career in his most recent performance. He defeated former featherweight champion José Aldo via split decision at UFC 207 in October. Bautista is the UFC's No. 10-ranked bantamweight.

A bantamweight title fight between Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley is scheduled to headline UFC 316 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.