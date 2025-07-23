How to watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder on ABC

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC heads back to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday for an afternoon of bouts headlined by a middleweight clash between former titleholder Robert Whittaker and rising star Reinier de Ridder.

Coverage begins at noon ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Whittaker (27-8-0) will make his second straight start at Etihad Arena. The 34-year-old New Zealand native lost to Khamzat Chimaev via a first-round submission at UFC 308 in his last time out in October 2024.

De Ridder (20-2-0) opened the year by ousting Kevin Holland in quick fashion at UFC 311 in January. The 34-year-old Dutchman followed that submission by handing Bo Nickal his first career defeat in May. Now, de Ridder sets his sights on one of the middleweight division's best.

Bantamweights Petr Yan and Marcus McGhee will square off in the co-main event. Yan (18-5-0) has rebounded from a three-fight slide with victories in back-to-back bouts. He'll look to extend his winning streak against McGhee (10-1-0), who is 4-0 in his UFC career and has won six straight matches overall.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+, 3 p.m. ET

ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+, noon ET

How to watch the fights

