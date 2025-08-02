Thad Jean sends Logan Storley to the mat in the second round on his way to a unanimous decision win in the main event of the PFL World Tournament. (0:48)

The PFL has a new breakout champion on its hands, as welterweight Thad Jean completed his 2025 World Tournament run in emphatic fashion Friday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Jean (11-0), who began the year as a relative unknown despite prior success in the PFL, claimed the welterweight title over a battle-tested opponent in Logan Storley (18-4). Jean looked exhausted by the end of his first five-round fight, but he still managed to finish it in the center of the cage, exchanging strikes.

All three judges scored it for Jean: 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47.

The victory capped an incredible stretch for Jean, who kicked off the tournament with a first-round knockout of Mukhamed Berkhamov, before defeating former Bellator MMA champion Jason Jackson by split decision in June. In Storley, he took out another former Bellator titleholder and nearly finished him in the second round with strikes.

"Storley is a beast. I thought I was going to finish him in the second round, and I think everyone thought I was going to finish him in the second round," Jean said. "This is my belt, and I'm ready to fight whoever's next."

Thad Jean, left, nearly finished former Bellator champ Logan Storley in the second round and went on to win their PFL welterweight world final by unanimous decision. Cooper Neill / PFL

Jean hurt Storley with a front kick and head kick in the second round and followed up with vicious left uppercuts and knees. Storley barely survived the round but went on to showcase his durability and experience. The former NCAA All-American collegiate wrestler leaned heavily on his grappling down the stretch to wear Jean down, but Jean managed to keep just enough in the tank to fend off submissions and continue to land his jab.

In addition to the welterweight world finals, the 2025 featherweight world finals wrapped Friday, with former PFL champion Movlid Khaybulaev capturing his second 145-pound title.

Khaybulaev (24-0-1) submitted Jesus Pinedo (25-7-1) at the 1:17 mark of the fifth round in one of the best performances of his career. Pinedo got off to a strong start on the feet but struggled to keep the contest standing over time. Khaybulaev threatened to get the finish multiple times on the ground and used the threat of takedowns to set up his striking. The eventual finish came via arm-triangle for the fourth submission victory of his career.

Khaybulaev, 34, credited his late coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov, for the victory. Khabib, who cornered Khaybulaev on Friday, offered high praise for his fellow Dagestani.

"We've trained together 18 years, since we were kids," Khabib said. "He was my father's student. We've trained so many thousands of rounds together. He's undefeated, two-time PFL champion. I think he's already a legend of the sport."

The PFL World Finals will continue on Aug. 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the lightweight, bantamweight and women's flyweight championships.