The UFC's much-anticipated live event at the White House will take place June 14, according to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump revealed the date, which coincides with his 80th birthday, during an address Sunday in Norfolk, Virginia.

"On June 14, next year, we're going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House grounds," Trump said.

The UFC has not yet announced or confirmed a date for the event, which is expected to take place on the South Lawn and is being planned in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

UFC CEO Dana White has previously revealed that the event will include official weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial and that merely replacing the grass on the White House lawn afterward will cost $700,000. White has also said fighters will walk to the Octagon from the Oval Office.

White has also said the UFC will not even begin booking fights for the event until the first quarter of 2026. Former two-weight champion Conor McGregor has expressed interest in facing American Michael Chandler at the event. Jon Jones, who retired from MMA earlier this year as the greatest fighter of all time, has also said he wishes to make a comeback specifically for the card.