Ilia Topuria says 'false allegations' are behind UFC hiatus

MMA star Ilia Topuria said in a social media post Monday morning that "false allegations of domestic abuse" are the reason for his UFC absence.

Topuria, who added the lightweight championship to his featherweight title when he knocked out Charles Oliveira earlier this year, surprisingly announced in late November that he would take time away from the Octagon. As a result, Paddy Pimblett will fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title on Jan 24.

On Monday, Topuria revealed more details about the reason for his hiatus.

Ilia Topuria won UFC titles in two weight classes. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

"Over the past several weeks, I have made the difficult decision to temporarily step away from defending my title," he wrote on social media. "This was not a decision I took lightly. However, when circumstances arise that threaten your personal integrity, your family, and your reputation, there comes a point when you must address them directly.

"In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met. These allegations are entirely unfounded. ...

"All relevant evidence has been carefully preserved and documented, including audio recordings, written communications, witness statements, and video material. This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats."

Topuria also wrote: "I have full confidence in the judicial process and will allow the legal system to determine the facts based on evidence. Out of respect for my children and the ongoing legal proceedings, I will not be making any further public statements."