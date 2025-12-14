Open Extended Reactions

Manel Kape delivered an explosive conclusion to the UFC's 2025 schedule Saturday, knocking out Brandon Royval in the first round of the company's final bout of the year.

Kape (22-8) finished Royval (17-9) at 3:18 of the opening round of their flyweight main event in Las Vegas. Kape floored Royval with a right hand and followed with a devastating shot that rendered Royval momentarily defenseless.

It was a satisfying result for Kape, who was forced to pull out of a bout against Royval in June because of an injury. Kape's replacement in that fight, Joshua Van, defeated Royval and won the belt last month at UFC 323.

"Joshua Van, because you replaced me, now you have my belt," Kape said. "If I didn't [get injured], I would be the champion right now. Let's fight in Houston [in February]. Sign the contract."

Kape, 32, was all business from the opening bell Saturday. He immediately moved to the center of the cage and began to stalk Royval in the smaller Octagon inside the UFC's Apex facility. Royval answered with leg and body kicks, but Kape showed very little respect for his opponent's striking power. According to UFC Stats, Kape had an 18-17 edge in total strikes, but his shots were cleaner and harder.

The one that truly mattered came about three minutes into the match, when Kape walked Royval back to the edge of the fence and caught him with the right hand. Royval protested the stoppage, but referee Herb Dean had given him an opportunity to recover, even when he slumped to the canvas from the initial shot.

It was the 14th knockout of Kape's career, and only the second knockout loss for Royval.

"There is no game plan," Kape said. "The plan is that Brandon Royval steps in the cage, and I will do the rest. I will give the entertainment and the masterpiece."

Kape, who won his third in a row, went into the weekend ranked No. 6 in the division, while Royval was ranked No. 2.

Van, 24, became the second-youngest champion in UFC history when he captured the belt from Alexandre Pantoja last weekend. That championship bout ended when Pantoja suffered a dislocated elbow while he braced himself as he fell to the floor early on.

Kape is a strong candidate for a title shot, along with Japan's Tatsuro Taira.