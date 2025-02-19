UFC Fight Night: How to watch Cejudo vs. Song

Open Extended Reactions

UFC returns to Seattle for the first time in more than a decade Saturday with UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song, an event headlined by a bantamweight bout between former champion Henry Cejudo and standout Song Yadong.

Coverage of the action at Climate Pledge Arena begins at 6 p.m. ET on Disney+ and ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Cejudo (16-4-0) looks to avoid a three-fight slide after dropping matches against Aljamain Sterling and current titleholder Merab Dvalishvili since returning from a three-year layoff. Cejudo faces a fighter in Yadong (21-8-1) who is 5-2 in his past seven bouts but lost his most recent outing against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 299 in March.

Saturday also features a middleweight clash between Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez. Allen (24-6-0) seeks a bounce-back performance against Hernandez (13-2-0) after having his seven-fight winning streak snapped in a three-round decision to Nassourdine Imavov. Hernandez has rattled off six straight wins since beginning his UFC career 1-2.

What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

Disney+ and ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez

Catch weight: Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto

Featherweight: Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker

Disney+ and ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat

Middleweight: Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico

Light heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Rafael Cerqueira

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights on Disney+ and ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.