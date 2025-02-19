UFC Fight Night: How to watch Cejudo vs. Song

UFC returns to Seattle for the first time in more than a decade Saturday with UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song, an event headlined by a bantamweight bout between former champion Henry Cejudo and standout Song Yadong.
Coverage of the action at Climate Pledge Arena begins at 6 p.m. ET on Disney+ and ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
Cejudo (16-4-0) looks to avoid a three-fight slide after dropping matches against Aljamain Sterling and current titleholder Merab Dvalishvili since returning from a three-year layoff. Cejudo faces a fighter in Yadong (21-8-1) who is 5-2 in his past seven bouts but lost his most recent outing against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 299 in March.
Saturday also features a middleweight clash between Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez. Allen (24-6-0) seeks a bounce-back performance against Hernandez (13-2-0) after having his seven-fight winning streak snapped in a three-round decision to Nassourdine Imavov. Hernandez has rattled off six straight wins since beginning his UFC career 1-2.
What are the top storylines at UFC Fight Night? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:
UFC Fight Night fight card
Disney+ and ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET
Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
Catch weight: Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto
Featherweight: Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker
Disney+ and ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET
Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa
Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein
Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat
Middleweight: Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico
Light heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Rafael Cerqueira
How to watch the fights
