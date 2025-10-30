Garcia vs Onama: Schedule, how to watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

A featherweight showdown between Steve Garcia and David Onama headlines Saturday's UFC Fight Night live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The pair will square off in the UFC's first action at its home base since August.

Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Garcia (18-5-0) seeks his seventh straight win since moving from the lightweight division three years ago. The 33-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico, native defeated Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision in his last time out in July.

Onama (14-2-0) also enters the bout looking to extend a winning streak. The 31-year-old from Uganda has been victorious in four straight fights dating back to his win over Gabriel Santos in June 2023. Onama earned a win over Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision in April.

Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

UFC Fight Night fight card

ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET

Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. David Onama

Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo

Featherweight: Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle

Welterweight: Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza

Flyweight: Allan Nascimento vs. Rafael Estevam

ESPN App, 4 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight: Billy Elekana vs. Kevin Christian

Bantamweight: Timmy Cuamba vs. ChangHo Lee

Middleweight: Donte Johnson vs. Sedriques Dumas

Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Norma Dumont

Women's strawweight: Alice Ardelean vs. Montserrat Conejo Ruiz

Welterweight: Phil Rowe vs. Seokhyeon Ko

Women's strawweight: Talita Alencar vs. Ariane Carnelossi

How to watch the fights

Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.