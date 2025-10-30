Garcia vs Onama: Schedule, how to watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN

A featherweight showdown between Steve Garcia and David Onama headlines Saturday's UFC Fight Night live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The pair will square off in the UFC's first action at its home base since August.
Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Garcia (18-5-0) seeks his seventh straight win since moving from the lightweight division three years ago. The 33-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico, native defeated Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision in his last time out in July.
Onama (14-2-0) also enters the bout looking to extend a winning streak. The 31-year-old from Uganda has been victorious in four straight fights dating back to his win over Gabriel Santos in June 2023. Onama earned a win over Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision in April.
Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:
UFC Fight Night fight card
ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET
Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. David Onama
Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija
Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo
Featherweight: Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle
Welterweight: Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza
Flyweight: Allan Nascimento vs. Rafael Estevam
ESPN App, 4 p.m. ET
Light heavyweight: Billy Elekana vs. Kevin Christian
Bantamweight: Timmy Cuamba vs. ChangHo Lee
Middleweight: Donte Johnson vs. Sedriques Dumas
Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Norma Dumont
Women's strawweight: Alice Ardelean vs. Montserrat Conejo Ruiz
Welterweight: Phil Rowe vs. Seokhyeon Ko
Women's strawweight: Talita Alencar vs. Ariane Carnelossi
How to watch the fights
Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.
Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.