        <
        >

          Garcia vs Onama: Schedule, how to watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN

          Steve Garcia and David Onama headlines Saturday's UFC Fight Night live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Steve Roberts/Imagn Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 30, 2025, 05:10 PM

          A featherweight showdown between Steve Garcia and David Onama headlines Saturday's UFC Fight Night live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The pair will square off in the UFC's first action at its home base since August.

          Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

          Garcia (18-5-0) seeks his seventh straight win since moving from the lightweight division three years ago. The 33-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico, native defeated Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision in his last time out in July.

          Onama (14-2-0) also enters the bout looking to extend a winning streak. The 31-year-old from Uganda has been victorious in four straight fights dating back to his win over Gabriel Santos in June 2023. Onama earned a win over Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision in April.

          Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC Fight Night essentials:

          UFC Fight Night fight card

          ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET

          Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. David Onama

          Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija

          Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo

          Featherweight: Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle

          Welterweight: Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza

          Flyweight: Allan Nascimento vs. Rafael Estevam

          ESPN App, 4 p.m. ET

          Light heavyweight: Billy Elekana vs. Kevin Christian

          Bantamweight: Timmy Cuamba vs. ChangHo Lee

          Middleweight: Donte Johnson vs. Sedriques Dumas

          Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Norma Dumont

          Women's strawweight: Alice Ardelean vs. Montserrat Conejo Ruiz

          Welterweight: Phil Rowe vs. Seokhyeon Ko

          Women's strawweight: Talita Alencar vs. Ariane Carnelossi

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights in the ESPN App: Get it here.

          Fans can catch all the action in the UFC streaming hub.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.