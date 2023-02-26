How Kevin Durant will supercharge the Suns' title push

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in the NBA, and the trade that sent him from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns has immediately changed the outlook for those two teams and could rearrange the Western Conference playoff picture.

Entering Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks (1 p.m. ET on ABC), the Suns are in fourth place in the West. Durant has yet to play for Phoenix -- he's expected to make his debut Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets -- but the Suns have already become the betting favorite in the West despite Durant's absence and their relatively low place in the standings.

That optimism is largely fueled by Durant's arrival, giving Phoenix the most intimidating group of offensive talent in the NBA. As good as Durant's Brooklyn teammates were on offense, the setup in Phoenix has a higher ceiling. Devin Booker is averaging 26.5 points per game, which would rank 13th in the league if he played enough games to qualify, and he's now the team's second option. Chris Paul, one of the best point guards of the 21st century, has been picking apart defenses at elite levels for over a decade -- and that was without Durant and Booker patrolling the wings.

With all due respect to Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and JJ Redick, this should be the best offense Paul has ever played with. But this won't be Lob City. Phoenix is now Middy City.

Mastering the midrange

Over the past five-plus seasons, the average 2-point jumper yields 0.84 points, while the average paint shot yields 1.17 points and the average 3-point try produces 1.08 points, per Second Spectrum tracking.

As this math has become common knowledge throughout the NBA, offensive strategies have famously emphasized taking more 3s and layups. But at the same time, defensive strategies have evolved; coaches are more content than ever to watch opponents rise for 2-point jumpers because the math says that's a win for the defense.

But that conventional wisdom will not apply against Durant and this Suns squad.