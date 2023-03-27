        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          2023 NBA draft: How top prospects fared on the road to the Final Four

          Brandon Miller hit a slump at a bad time for Alabama during the 2023 NCAA tournament, but hat shouldn't play a large role in how he's viewed as an NBA prospect. Andy Lyons/Getty Images
          11:36 AM GMT

          The 2023 men's NCAA tournament has reached its Final Four, with this past weekend's madness seeing the seasons of Alabama's Brandon Miller, Houston's Jarace Walker and Arkansas' Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. ending prematurely, leaving zero projected lottery picks remaining in the field.

          ESPN's NBA draft expert Jonathan Givony was glued to the action all weekend, helping provide the latest observations on Miller, Black, Smith, UConn's Jordan Hawkins and other top prospects. Also, Givony's updated top 100 can be found here.

          Brandon Miller | 6-foot-9 | SG/SF | Alabama | Age: 20.3 | Top 100: No. 3

          MVP honors in the SEC tournament put Miller firmly in the mix for the No. 2 pick, as he led Alabama's high-powered offense and showed significant potential as a big playmaking wing with outstanding passing and shot-making.