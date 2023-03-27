The 2023 men's NCAA tournament has reached its Final Four, with this past weekend's madness seeing the seasons of Alabama's Brandon Miller, Houston's Jarace Walker and Arkansas' Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. ending prematurely, leaving zero projected lottery picks remaining in the field.

ESPN's NBA draft expert Jonathan Givony was glued to the action all weekend, helping provide the latest observations on Miller, Black, Smith, UConn's Jordan Hawkins and other top prospects. Also, Givony's updated top 100 can be found here.

Brandon Miller | 6-foot-9 | SG/SF | Alabama | Age: 20.3 | Top 100: No. 3

MVP honors in the SEC tournament put Miller firmly in the mix for the No. 2 pick, as he led Alabama's high-powered offense and showed significant potential as a big playmaking wing with outstanding passing and shot-making.