The 2023 NBA playoffs tip off Saturday with 16 teams set to compete for the Larry O'Brien Trophy (though as of Thursday morning, 18 teams were still alive, heading into the final play-in game in each conference).

The NBA postseason is always difficult to predict, but this year's version is particularly wacky, especially in the Western Conference, which failed to have a team reach a .650 winning percentage for the first time since 1978-79 -- so long ago that the NBA Finalists that year were the Washington Bullets and the Seattle SuperSonics.

To get you ready for the most wide-open postseason in years, let's break down what you need to know in chart form.