It's time for Part Two of our annual NBA awards ballot! Today, we name my All-NBA, All-Defensive, and All-Rookie teams. All-NBA was the tightest race I've ever seen.

Part One -- the individual awards -- was revealed yesterday.

All-NBA

First team

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

G Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

F Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Second team