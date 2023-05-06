The three factors that will decide Lakers-Warriors

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two superstars who have defined the NBA over the past decade and their head-to-head matchup in the Western Conference semifinals is a gift for basketball fans around the world.

After the Los Angeles Lakers won Game 1 by pounding the paint, the Golden State Warriors responded by blowing out Los Angeles by 27 points Thursday, evening the series. Now the action moves down the coast for what is arguably the single biggest playoff game in Lakerland since Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol lifted L.A. past the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 Finals. Game 3 will go a long way to determining the outcome of this star-studded second-round series, but what does each team have to do to win it?

Let's explore three key factors that will determine the outcome of this game -- and potentially the series.

Will the real Anthony Davis please stand up? In Game 1 he looked like prime Shaquille O'Neal. In Game 2, he was outscored by JaMychal Green, who started one game this season before Thursday.