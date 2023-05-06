When the Miami Heat and New York Knicks square off in Saturday's Game 3 of their conference semifinals matchup and beyond, it will be a battle between the lefties and the undrafted stars.

The Heat and Knicks both feature lineups that highlight players that go against the NBA norm. In New York's case, it's a heavy reliance on southpaws -- starters RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle plus reserve Isaiah Hartenstein. The Portland Trail Blazers, with five, were the only team with more left-handed shooters this season. Three of those were players signed in the final week of the season.

Meanwhile, after losing lottery picks Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo to injuries in the first round, Miami's rotation in this series features five undrafted players out of the 10 to see action: Starters Max Strus and Gabe Vincent plus key reserves Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson.

This week's mailbag puts both teams in historical context.

