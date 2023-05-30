The Boston Celtics fell short of matching their run to the NBA Finals from last season, and now face a highly consequential offseason after losing to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

With All-Star guard Jaylen Brown set to be a free agent next summer and extension eligible now, Boston will need to find out how much it is willing to spend to keep its core intact.

But Brown isn't alone, as some other key players, who are free agents this year or next year, will be the focus of the Celtics' front office over the next few months.

Offseason guides for every eliminated team

State of the roster