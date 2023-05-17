What is the most attractive NBA coaching job currently available?

With the Philadelphia 76ers firing coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, two days after the Sixers lost Game 7 of their conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics, there are now five teams searching for new coaches. Three of them -- Philadelphia, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns -- were among the five teams with the best title odds entering the postseason, per Caesars Sportsbook.

That makes this a unique opportunity for prospective coaches, including those fired after the regular season, to take over an immediate championship contender. Still, not all five jobs carry equal risks.

Coaches should beware: They might not get the caliber of roster they expect. When Stephen Silas was hired to coach the Houston Rockets in 2020, star guard James Harden requested a trade shortly thereafter. Coaches would be wise to be choosy with their next destination. Let's break down the league's five available head-coaching jobs, which also include the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors, starting with the most attractive landing spot.