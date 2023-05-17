        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Most desirable NBA head-coach openings? Let's rank them

          The 76ers will be looking for a new coach to replace Doc Rivers and lead a team highlighted by Joel Embiid. Getty Images
          • Kevin Pelton, ESPN Senior WriterMay 17, 2023, 12:00 PM
            Close
            • Co-author, Pro Basketball Prospectus series
            • Formerly a consultant with the Indiana Pacers
            • Developed WARP rating and SCHOENE system
            Follow on Twitter

          What is the most attractive NBA coaching job currently available?

          With the Philadelphia 76ers firing coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, two days after the Sixers lost Game 7 of their conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics, there are now five teams searching for new coaches. Three of them -- Philadelphia, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns -- were among the five teams with the best title odds entering the postseason, per Caesars Sportsbook.

          That makes this a unique opportunity for prospective coaches, including those fired after the regular season, to take over an immediate championship contender. Still, not all five jobs carry equal risks.

          Coaches should beware: They might not get the caliber of roster they expect. When Stephen Silas was hired to coach the Houston Rockets in 2020, star guard James Harden requested a trade shortly thereafter. Coaches would be wise to be choosy with their next destination. Let's break down the league's five available head-coaching jobs, which also include the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors, starting with the most attractive landing spot.