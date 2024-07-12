2024 NBA summer league: The top players to watch on all 30 teams

Open Extended Reactions

Both the California Classic and Salt Lake City summer leagues have wrapped up, so it's time to focus on the main event of the NBA offseason: Las Vegas Summer League.

The 11-day tournament will begin Friday with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic (4 p.m. ET) kicking things off at the Pavilion in Vegas and run through July 22, with a champion crowned at the end.

The event will be headlined by several recent draft picks, including Atlanta Hawks' No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher and the Washington Wizards' No. 2 pick Alex Sarr, second-year players and aging veterans looking for open spots on rosters across the league. The Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller and Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. will both be in action after making the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie first team.

After each team plays four games, the top four teams will then advance to the playoffs. The two semifinal games will take place July 21, with the championship game July 22. The other 26 teams will play a fifth game on either July 20 or July 21.

With the tournament schedule out of the way, it's time for ESPN Insiders Jonathan Givony and Kevin Pelton to look at the top players to watch on each summer league team.