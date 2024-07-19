Open Extended Reactions

There are no trophies handed out for winning the NBA offseason.

However, the Philadelphia 76ers' signing of Paul George, the Mikal Bridges trade to the New York Knicks, the departure of Klay Thompson from Golden State and the Cleveland Cavaliers extending Donovan Mitchell could play a role in which team is crowned the next NBA champion in June 2025.

The offseason transactions -- from orchestrated trades to free agent signings to contract extensions to adding draft picks -- affect how each of the 30 teams will conduct its business on and off the court as the start of the 2024-25 season looms three months from now.

Let's look at each of the 30 teams' key offseason moves and what to keep an eye on leading up to training camp in late September.

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTA | WAS