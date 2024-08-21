Open Extended Reactions

After a myriad of offseason moves that brought superstars like Mikal Bridges across the Brooklyn Bridge to the New York Knicks and Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers, the battle for the top of the East is as competitive as it's been in years.

The Milwaukee Bucks, after another early exit from the postseason, will lean on continuity, with superstar duo Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard and head coach Doc Rivers running it back for a second season together.

Will Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers make another surprising postseason run? Which struggling team will find its footing? And who can compete with a potential Boston Celtics dynasty in the making?

Our expert panel predicts the win-loss records for all 15 teams in the East.

